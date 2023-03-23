Redmi Note 12 4G key specifications, design, colour options teased ahead of launch

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch yet another smartphone in its Redmi Note 12 series in India soon. The Redmi Note 12 4G will debut as the first non-5G smartphone in the Note 12 series in India on the back of the Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and Note 12 Pro Plus 5G.

The Redmi Note 12 4G launch in India is taking place on March 30. Xiaomi has already set up a product page for the Redmi Note 12 4G confirming key specifications of the device, including its design and two colour options.

While Xiaomi has not confirmed the name of the two colours, the latest one teased has shades of blue, pink, and gold with shimmering back pattern and a gold camera island. Additionally, the pink and white colour option features the same shimmering pattern and the gold camera island.

The page also confirms that the Redmi Note 12 4G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC. The chip will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM, going up to 11GB with virtual RAM. The phone will also sport an FHD+ AMOELD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to run Android 13 out of the box with MIUI 14 on top.

On the back, the gold camera island houses a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor. As of now, there is no information about the other two sensors, although they will likely be an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro lens. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 4G will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

