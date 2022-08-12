Redmi K50 Ultra launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz OLED Display, 120W Charging

Xiaomi recently dropped a new smartphone in the Redmi K50 series in China. The Redmi K50 Ultra arrives with flagship specifications and joins the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50i, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

Redmi K50 Ultra Price

The Redmi K50 Ultra is priced at CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 35,500) in China for the base 8GB/128GB model. The latest Redmi K50 smartphone is also offered in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations, which will set you back CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 39,000), CNY 3,599 (Roughly Rs 42,600), and CNY 3,999 (Roughly Rs 47,300), respectively.

The Redmi K50 Ultra comes in a Champion Edition that is themed on the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. It cost CNY 4,199 (Roughly Rs 49,600) for the 12GB/512GB variant. Xiaomi is yet to reveal a launch date for the Redmi K50 Ultra globally and in India. As of now, the company has only unveiled the Redmi K50i in India.

Redmi K50 Ultra Specs

The Redmi K50 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with a 120W wired fast charging. It runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

The Redmi K50 Ultra sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ 12-bit OLED display with 1,920Hz PWM dimming. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 444 PPI pixel density. The panel supports Adaptive HDR, DCI-P3 colour gamut, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. The screen’s hole-punch houses a 20 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the Redmi K50 Ultra features a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary camera. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. Connectivity options include dual SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and more. The phone also comes with stereo speakers and an IP53 rating. The Redmi K50 Ultra comes in Black, Blue, and Silver colours.