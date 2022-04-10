Realme GT 2 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Full comparison of India's best smartphones under Rs 50,000

The Realme GT 2 Pro was recently unveiled in India’s affordable flagship market. The Realme GT 2 Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 49,999, making it one of the most affordable flagships in the country.

However, the Realme GT 2 Pro is not alone in the segment, with competition coming in from the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. So without any further delays, let us find out how the two phones stack up against each other and see which is the best smartphone under Rs 50,000 in India.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro vs Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro Motorola Edge 30 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC 8GB, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 RAM 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Storage 128GB UFS 3.1 Storage 6.7-inch 2K 2nd Gen LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus Protection 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 144Hz Refresh Rate, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass 3 Protection 50 MP Sony IMX766 Sensor with OIS + 50 MP Ultrawide Lens with 150-degree FoV + 3 MP Microscope Camera 50 MP Sensor with OIS + 50 MP Ultrawide Lens with 114-degree FoV + 2 MP Depth Sensor 32 MP Selfie Camera 60 MP Selfie Camera 5,000 mAh Battery 4,800 mAh Battery 65W Wired Charging 68 Wired Charging,

15W Wireless Charging Android 12, Realme UI 3.0 Near Stock Android 12 Starting Price Rs 49,999 Starting Price 49,999

While the design is subjective, the Realme GT 2 Pro does have a Paper-inspired design that is unique to smartphones. Both phones also have a plastic frame, while the Edge 30 Pro has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back.

While Motorola and Realme, both deliver a top-notch display on their respective flagships, the GT 2 Pro offers a higher 2K resolution. However, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro offers a higher refresh rate, but considering it is hard to know the difference between the 120Hz refresh rate and 144Hz refresh rate, the 2K resolution is preferable. The GT 2 Pro's up to 1000Hz touch sampling rate is also among the best in its class.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro both use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. However, the GT 2 Pro is offered in multiple variants, including a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Additionally, the Realme GT 2 Pro also opts for a larger cooling system.

Going by camera specifications, the Realme GT 2 Pro does have a slight advantage on the back, although the rear camera setups on both phones are pretty similar. Additionally, the microscopic camera on the GT 2 Pro is a little more than a gimmicky macro lens. However, it is a different story on the front, with the 60 MP selfie camera on the Edge 30 Pro having a clear advantage.

While the battery size and charging support on the two phones are almost the same, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro also supports wireless charging. And while the Edge 30 Pro does have cleaner software, which is closer to stock, the GT 2 Pro offers better software support in the long term.