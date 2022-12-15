 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oppo Inno Day 2022 Highlights: Oppo launches OHealth H1 health monitor, MariSilicon Y SoC for Bluetooth Audio, Air Glass 2

Carlsen Martin
Dec 15, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

At Oppo Inno Day 2022, the company unveiled three new products in smart health technology to help users enjoy a smarter life. The three new innovative products include the OHealth H1, MariSilicon Y, and Air Glass 2. Oppo also said that it invested a significant amount of resources in developing its smart health technology.

But before we dive into the details of the three innovative smart health products, it’s worth noting that Oppo’s new foldable smartphones are arriving later today. The Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip are launching in China today, December 15, at 04:00 pm local time. Now back to Oppo Inno Day 2022.

Oppo OHealth H1 Family Health Monitor

First off is the new OHealth brand, and the first product under it the OHealth H1 family health monitor. The OHealth H1 combines six health data monitoring functions intended for family use into a single device, including measurement of blood oxygen, ECG, heart and lung auscultation, heart rate, body temperature and sleep tracking.

Oppo’s health monitor weighs just 95 grams, allowing you to conveniently carry it wherever you go. The aim being to integrate regular health measurements into daily routines. Oppo notes, “The OHealth H1 sets the stage for OPPO’s ambition to build a bridge to better healthcare, offering smart, professional, and convenient healthcare solutions to users, hospitals, and clinics.”