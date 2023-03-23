 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opera integrates ChatGPT and ChatSonic into its desktop browsers

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Opera said that this was just the first phase in its plan for Browser AI

Opera has announced a new sidebar integration, which allows users to choose between ChatGPT and ChatSonic generative AI's to create content using prompts.

The company had announced its intention to integrate AI, earlier last month.

To enable the new feature, users need to turn on "AI Prompts" within the Easy Setup menu. If you are using Opera's GX browser, you will need to have the Early Bird option turned on to see the new integrations.