OpenAI trains a bot to play Minecraft using 70,000 hours of gameplay videos

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

The researchers called this an advancement in Imitation Learning

(Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research and deployment company, has managed to successfully train a bot to play Minecraft using 70,000 hours of gameplay footage.

It is the first bot that can create the much coveted Diamond Tools within the game and while that is impressive, this marks an important advancement in the tools used to train AI.

Researchers are calling this a breakthrough in Imitation Learning, a method of teaching AI by showing them how humans do tasks. The AI then learns by mimicking those tasks, and doing it as efficiently as possible.

By tapping into online videos, the researchers behind the project hope to achieve something similar to GPT-3 for large scale language models. GPT-3  was trained on thousands of texts and books, and can imitate human-written text.

“In the last few years we’ve seen the rise of this GPT-3 paradigm where we see amazing capabilities come from big models trained on enormous swathes of the internet,” says Bowen Baker at OpenAI, in an interview with Technology Review.

“A large part of that is because we’re modeling what humans do when they go online,” Baker added.