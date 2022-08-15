OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teases upcoming foldable smartphone

Both Xiaomi and Samsung launched new foldable smartphones this month. While Vivo and Oppo revealed new foldable earlier this year. Now, OnePlus is gearing up to bring a foldable smartphone of its own.

OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau recently shared a few pictures on Twitter that hints toward a OnePlus foldable smartphone that could debut soon.

The tweet only says, “What do you think this is?” and shows a hinge mechanism of the upcoming OnePlus foldable smartphone. The tweet didn’t reveal and design or launch a timeline for the possible OnePlus Fold. However, given Lau's tweets, we hope it isn't a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N or a minor redesign with the Hasselblad cameras.

It is worth noting that other details of the upcoming OnePlus foldable are scarce. The Oppo Find N, on the other hand, was released earlier this year in January. However, the Find N didn’t make its way to Indian and most other global markets. Here are the Oppo Find N’s specifications. Check out our brief review of the Oppo Find N right here.