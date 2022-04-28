OnePlus 10R launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, up to 150W Charging, 120Hz AMOLED Display

The OnePlus 10R has officially been unveiled in India. OnePlus’ latest 10 series smartphone debuts alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds. The OnePlus 10R was also recently unveiled in China as the OnePlus Ace.

OnePlus 10R Price in India

The OnePlus 10R is priced at Rs 38,999 in India for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone is also available in a 12GB/256GB configuration for Rs 42,999. The OnePlus 10R comes in Forest Green or Sierra Black colour options.

The OnePlus 10R with the 150W SuperVOOC charger will set you back Rs 43,999 and comes in a single 12GB/256GB model. The handset will go on sale in India starting from May 4 via Amazon, OnePlus India’s website, and other retail partners.

OnePlus 10R Specifications

The OnePlus 10R is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also arrives with up to 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 10R sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with HDR10+. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the 10R boasts a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS. The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide lens with a Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 16 MP Samsung ISOCELL S5K3P9 sensor for selfies.

The OnePlus 10R packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with two charging options – 80W and 150W. The phone runs on Android 12 with the OxygenOS 12.1 skin on top. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and more. The screen also boasts an in-display fingerprint reader.