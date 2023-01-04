 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 40-series laptop GPUs along with RTX 4070Ti

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

Team green also announced a new RTX 4080 tier for GeForce Now

(Image Courtesy: Nvidia)

Ahead of CES 2023, Nvidia have announced a new line-up of RTX 40-series GPUs for laptops. Team green also unveiled the rebranded RTX 4070Ti and announced a new tier of RTX 4080 based game streaming for its subscription service GeForce Now.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series laptop GPUs

Nvidia has announced five new GPUs in the RTX 40-series for laptops. The RTX 4050, RTX 4060, RTX 4070, RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 will start arriving on laptops starting February 23, 2023 with prices starting at $1000.

The release schedule of the new laptops will be staggered, and Nvidia is positing the flagship, RTX 4090, as the fastest mobile GPU in the world. The RTX 4090 laptop GPU has 9728 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR6 VRAM and a boost clock of 1455-2040 MHz.

According to the company's benchmarks, the RTX 4090 can maintain over 100fps in a variety of titles like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and F1 2022.

All the new GPUs will come with dual AV1 encoders, which the company says should reduce video export times in half.