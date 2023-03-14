 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nokia C12 entry-level smartphone hits Indian markets at Rs 5,999

Mar 14, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

The Nokia C12 is an ultra-affordable smartphone with a Unisoc chipset and Android Go Edition.

The Nokia C12 is also expected to support extended RAM.

Nokia C12 Price in India 

The Nokia C12 price in India is set at Rs 5,999 for the base 2GB/64GB model. The Nokia C12 will be available for purchase from March 17 in India exclusively through Amazon India. The Nokia C12 comes in Dark Cyan, Charcoal, and Light Mint colours.

