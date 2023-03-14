Nokia C12 entry-level smartphone hits Indian markets at Rs 5,999

Nokia has officially unveiled a new entry-level smartphone in India. The Nokia C12 is an ultra-affordable smartphone with a Unisoc chipset and Android Go Edition. The Nokia C12 is also expected to support extended RAM.

Nokia C12 Price in India

The Nokia C12 price in India is set at Rs 5,999 for the base 2GB/64GB model. The Nokia C12 will be available for purchase from March 17 in India exclusively through Amazon India. The Nokia C12 comes in Dark Cyan, Charcoal, and Light Mint colours.

Nokia C12 Specifications The Nokia C12 is powered by the Unisoc 9863A1 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. Additionally, up to 2GB of unused storage can be used as virtual RAM. The Nokia C12 packs a 3,000 mAh battery with 5W charging support.

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... The Nokia C12 sports a 6.3-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also has a waterdrop notch that houses a 5 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Nokia C12 boasts a single 8 MP camera with an LED flash. Nokia’s budget smartphone runs stock Android 12 (Go Edition) outside the box with the company promising two years of quarterly security updates. Connectivity options on the Nokia C12 include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5 audio jack, a micro-USB port, and more. The phone also features an IP52 rating for protection against minor splashes. The Nokia C12 measures 8.75mm thick and weighs 177 grams.

