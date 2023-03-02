 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MWC 2023 | Tecno Phantom V Fold launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, two 120Hz LTPO AMOLED Displays

Carlsen Martin
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Tecno unveiled its first foldable smartphone at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. The Tecno Phantom V Fold debuts as the company’s first foldable smartphone and features a MediaTek chipset, two 120Hz AMOLED displays, and a 50 MP triple-camera setup. Tecno has also confirmed that the Phantom V Fold will hit Indian markets first.

Tecno Phantom V Fold Price

The Tecno Phantom V Fold price in India will start from Rs 79,999. Tecno’s first foldable smartphone is expected to come in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations in India. The company is yet to provide an official launch date for the Tecno Phantom V Fold in India but it will be “coming soon”. As compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (Review), the Phantom V Fold appears to be an excellent affordable alternative.

Tecno Phantom V Specifications 