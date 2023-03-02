MWC 2023: Honor Magic 5, Magic 5 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120Hz OLED Display

Honor has unveiled two new flagship smartphones at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. The Honor Magic 5 and Magic 5 Pro were unveiled with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a flagship triple-camera setup, and a Quad-Curved Floating OLED screen.

Honor Magic 5, Honor Magic 5 Pro Pricing

The Honor Magic 5 price starts from €900 (roughly Rs 79,150) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the Honor Magic 5 Pro price starts from €1,200 (roughly Rs 1,05,550) for the sole 12GB/512GB configuration. The Honor Magic 5 comes in Glacier Blue and Black colours, while the Honor Magic 5 Pro is offered in Meadow Green and Black colour options. The Honor Magic5 series will be available from the second quarter of 2023.

Honor Magic 5 Pro Specifications

The Honor Magic 5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also comes with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Magic 5 Pro packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless SuperCharge support. The Magic 5 Pro sports a 6.81-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2848×1312 pixels. The screen features a 1Hz-120Hz Dynamic refresh rate with up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness.

Honor calls it the ‘Quad-Curved Floating Screen’, which is curved on all four sides and has gesture support. The panel boasts a 19.54:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 461 ppi. The screen supports HDR10+ and is IMAX Enhanced certified. The Discrete Display Chipset that is developed in partnership with Qualcomm can help boost the frame rate in games. The display on the Honor Magic 5 Pro is rated No. 1 by DxOMark.

For optics, the Honor Magic 5 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera with a 1/1.12x sensor size, an f/1.6 aperture, OIS support, and an 8P lens. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with a wide 122-degree FOV and an f/2.0 aperture. Lastly, you get a 50 MP Periscope telephoto camera with an f/3.0 aperture, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom, and 100x digital zoom.

The camera system is assisted by a 3D ToF laser, a multi-spectrum sensor, and a flicker sensor. On the front, there’s a pill-shaped notch that houses a 12 MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 3D depth sensor. The handset runs on Android 13 with the MagicOS 7.1 skin on top. Lastly, the Honor Magic 5 Pro weighs 219 grams and measures 8.77mm thick.

Honor Magic 5 Specifications

The Honor Magic 5 uses the same chipset as its ‘Pro’ counterpart. Additionally, the phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Magic 5 packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. The handset runs on Android 13 with the MagicOS 7.1 skin on top.

The phone sports a 6.73-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2688×1224 pixels and a pixel density of 438 ppi. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate but doesn’t use LTPO technology for a dynamic refresh rate. The vanilla Magic 5 also uses the ‘Quad-Curved Floating Screen’ and the Discrete Display Chipset.

For optics, the Magic 5 gets a triple-camera setup with 54 MP primary sensor with a 1/1.49-inch sensor size and an f/1.9 aperture. The main camera is paired with 50 MP ultrawide shooter that supports a macro mode and a 32 MP telephoto unit with 2.5x optical zoom, 50x digital zoom, and OIS support. On the front, there’s a 12 MP selfie camera. The Honor Magic 5 weighs 191 grams and measures 7.80mm thick.