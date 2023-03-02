 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

MWC 2023: Honor Magic 5, Magic 5 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120Hz OLED Display

Carlsen Martin
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

The Honor Magic 5 Pro has the best smartphone camera performance and display quality, according to DxOMark.

Honor has unveiled two new flagship smartphones at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. The Honor Magic 5 and Magic 5 Pro were unveiled with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a flagship triple-camera setup, and a Quad-Curved Floating OLED screen.

Honor Magic 5, Honor Magic 5 Pro Pricing

The Honor Magic 5 price starts from €900 (roughly Rs 79,150) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the Honor Magic 5 Pro price starts from €1,200 (roughly Rs 1,05,550) for the sole 12GB/512GB configuration. The Honor Magic 5 comes in Glacier Blue and Black colours, while the Honor Magic 5 Pro is offered in Meadow Green and Black colour options. The Honor Magic5 series will be available from the second quarter of 2023.

Honor Magic 5 Pro Specifications