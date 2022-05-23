Motorola smartphone with 200 MP camera launching in July 2022

Motorola recently confirmed that it would be launching its first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus powered smartphone soon. And while the company did tease a flip smartphone, presumably the Moto Razr 3, in its official post, the device in question wasn’t officially confirmed.

However, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ powered smartphone wasn’t the only detail highlighted by the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker. Motorola recently took to Weibo to confirm that it will launch a smartphone with a 200 MP camera in July. The teaser touts the 200MP smartphone camera sensor as a “new benchmark for image experience”.

While unconfirmed, A report by GSMArena suggests that Motorola will likely use the 200 MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. The sensor can output 12.5MP or 50MP stills through pixel binning and its deep learning algorithms. The sensor is also said to be able to record 8K video at 30fps.

The upcoming Motorola smartphone with the 200 MP camera sensor will likely be the long-rumoured Motorola Frontier. The Motorola Frontier could also use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Motorola Frontier is also expected to sport a POLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will also use a curved display as opposed to a flat one. The phone could opt for a 4,500 mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. Additionally, it is also expected to support wireless charging.