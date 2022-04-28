Motorola announces Edge 30 with Snapdragon 778G+ and 144Hz OLED display

Motorola has announced a new addition to its smartphone portfolio, the Edge 30. The skimmed version of the Edge 30 Pro (priced at Rs 44,999 in India) will be made available in select markets next month.

The phone will be launching in India, Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East.

The pricing for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant of the phone has been set at €450, which is approximately Rs 36,000. The pricing for the variant with 256GB of internal storage has not been revealed yet.

Specifications

The Edge 30 features a 6.5-inch, Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and support for HDR10+.

Inside, the phone has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G+ SoC with an Adreno 642L GPU. This has been paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, with no external expansion slots available.

Motorola uses a near stock variant of Android 12, with very little changes or added features other than what Google provides. It also has Motorola's desktop environment support.

On the back is a triple camera module, with a primary 50-megapixel shooter, 50-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera.

The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and has NFC. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack, but the phone does come with Dolby Atmos certified, stereo speakers.

Edge 30 has a 4020mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower, fast charging adapter, included in the box. The phone is certified IP52 for dust and water resistance.