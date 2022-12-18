Microsoft updates Skype with new look, real-time translation and more

Microsoft has completely redesigned the interface of its communications client Skype, giving it a visual overhaul and introducing some new features.

There are now colourful headers, and a ton of themes to choose from that support both light and dark modes. The set-up process has also received a do-over with new illustrations and animations.

Microsoft is also introducing more accessibility options with updated colour themes for low-vision users.

The calling experience on the mobile app has been bought in line with the updates rolled out on desktop. Mobile users will now be able to see custom backgrounds and light themes during a call.

The Redmond-based technology giant says it has also streamlined the experience by making technical improvements for mobile.

Microsoft will update the video call experience more in the future, allowing video to scale seamlessly despite the number of people on a call.

There is now a new 'Today' tab on Skype, which will show personalised recommendations for articles and news stories from around the globe. You can personalise what shows up in the 'Today' tab by fine-tuning what you want to see by picking your interests. You can also share these articles on Skype, email, text or other supported apps. Microsoft has added support for real-time translations during calls. Skype will automatically detect languages and act as an interpreter for you to communicate with someone else in their native language. It has become easier to share your profile as well. Starting now, you will see a QR code next to your name in the profile section. Simply tap on it to share it by email or message, or alternatively simply hold the QR up for someone to scan.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE