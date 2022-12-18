 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microsoft updates Skype with new look, real-time translation and more

Moneycontrol News
Dec 18, 2022 / 05:28 PM IST

The latest update completely overhauls the Skype interface, giving it a new look and features

(Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

Microsoft has completely redesigned the interface of its communications client Skype, giving it a visual overhaul and introducing some new features.

There are now colourful headers, and a ton of themes to choose from that support both light and dark modes. The set-up process has also received a do-over with new illustrations and animations.

Microsoft is also introducing more accessibility options with updated colour themes for low-vision users.

The calling experience on the mobile app has been bought in line with the updates rolled out on desktop. Mobile users will now be able to see custom backgrounds and light themes during a call.

The Redmond-based technology giant says it has also streamlined the experience by making technical improvements for mobile.

Microsoft will update the video call experience more in the future, allowing video to scale seamlessly despite the number of people on a call.