iQOO Z7 smartphone officially teased; India launch expected soon

iQOO seems to be somewhat of a roll in India, teasing another smartphone launch in the country. Back in January, the brand launched the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powered smartphone in India with the iQOO 11 5G, following it with the unveiling of the iQOO Neo 7 5G that was the first handset in the country to use a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip.

Now, the company is gearing up to launch another iQOO smartphone in the country. While there is no mention about the phone in question, reports suggests it will likely be the iQOO Z7 series, succeeding last year’s iQOO Z6 smartphones. The series could include the iQOO Z7 and iQOO Z7 Pro.

The poster reveals the entire back side of the smartphone, which shows a dual-camera setup on the back. Additionally, the sticker on the back also reads ‘Photography High Definition’ written along with a LED flash. While the design is in line with that of past iQOO and Vivo smartphones, there is no confirmation about the device in question.

As of now, there is no official launch date for the iQOO Z7 series in India. Additionally, no details about the iQOO Z7 and iQOO Z7 Pro have emerged. However, we will provide more details as and when they are available.

