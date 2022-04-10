iQOO Z6 Pro launch in India officially teased, tipped to come with Snapdragon 778G SoC

iQOO is gearing up to launch a new mid-range smartphone in India soon. The iQOO Z6 Pro launch in India has officially been teased and it follows the arrival of the vanilla iQOO Z6.

iQOO posted a tweet on its official Indian Twitter handle, asking audiences what processor the phone will use. The has also listed the guidelines for users to participate in the contest and get a chance to win a new iQOO Z6 Pro 5G smartphone.

While iQOO has not revealed the processor, it has hinted at the phone’s price, claiming that it will be "India's fastest smartphone in the 25K segment," with an AnTuTu score of 550,000 points. GSMArena learnt from a respectable source that the phone will use the Snapdragon 778G SoC, which is the same chip used on last year’s iQOO Z5 (Review).

The report also noted that iQOO will put a big emphasis on performance and gaming on the Z6 Pro. As of now, there is no concrete information about the iQOO Z6 Pro’s specifications, but you can expect more details in the coming days.