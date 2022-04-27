iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, iQOO Z6 4G launched in India: All you need to know

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and the 4G version of the iQOO Z6 have officially been unveiled in India. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and iQOO Z6 are both powered by Snapdragon chipsets and come with sizeable batteries, fast charging support, and AMOLED panels.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Price in India

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 23,999 in India for the base 6GB/128GB variant. The phone will also be available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations that are priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively. The iQOO Z6 Pro will be available in Legion Sky and Phantom Dusk colours. The phone will go on sale through Amazon and the iQoo India eStore.

iQOO Z6 4G Price in India

The iQOO Z6 4G is priced at Rs 14,999 in India for the base 4GB/128GB model. The phone will also be available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations that are priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. The iQOO Z6 will be available in Lumina Blue and Raven Black colours. The phone will go on sale through Amazon and the iQoo India eStore.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Specifications

The iQOO Z6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPPDDR4x RAM. The phone also comes with 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also has advanced vapour chamber liquid cooling with a total surface area of 32,993 sq.mm.

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is also protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G runs Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top.

For optics, the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The iQOO Z6 Pro packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB Type-C port, and more.

iQOO Z6 4G Specifications

The 4G version of the iQOO Z6 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The phone sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, while the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz.

For optics, the iQOO Z6 4G boasts a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP bokeh camera. On the front, the iQOO Z6 4G’s waterdrop notch houses a 16 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, a headphone jack, Bluetooth, and more.