iQOO Neo 6 5G launch in India set to take place on May 31, Snapdragon 870 SoC, 80W charging confirmed

The iQOO Neo 6 5G has got an official launch date in India. iQOO also confirmed that the Neo 6 5G would feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC and 80W charging support. The iQOO Neo 6 was already unveiled in China, although the Indian version of the phone is said to be a rebranded iQOO Neo 6 SE 5G.

The iQOO Neo 6 5G launch event in India will take place on May 31. However, the teaser poster suggests that the device will be a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 6 SE 5G that was unveiled in China earlier this year. iQOO Neo 6 SE 5G Specifications

The iQOO Neo 6 SE is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also uses a liquid cooling system to offer optimal performance. The handset runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12.

The iQOO Neo 6 SE sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+. The phone packs a 4,700 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support.

For optics, the handset boasts a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor that supports OIS. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone’s hole punch cut-out houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. The iQOO Neo 6 SE also features an X-axis linear vibration motor and an in-display fingerprint reader.