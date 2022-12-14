 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Indians spend 7.3 hours on phone every day, more than Americans and Chinese: Report

Aparna Banerjea
Dec 14, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST

According to Redseer report, India has hit 780 million internet users in 2022. Its internet user base to cross 1 billion by 2030 and surpass China.

(Representative image)

The average time spent by Indians on their smartphones is surprisingly more than Chinese and Americans, and also one of the highest in the world.

According to a recent report by Redseer Strategy Consultants, at approximately 7.3 hours per day screen time, Indians are using their smartphones for various purposes, but mostly for online messaging, social media, YouTube streaming, OTT content and short form video. The report noted that the majority of digital consumers come from tier 2 cities.

On the other hand, Americans spend 7.1 hours a day on their smartphones, while Chinese users' average screen time comes around 5.3 hours every day. Also, Redseer's report mentions that Thailand users spend most chunk of their time online at an average of 9.1 hours a day.

ALSO READ: India may see 80 startups launch their IPOs in next 5 years: Redseer

The growing online presence of Indians on a daily basis is mainly due to the country's cheaper data costs and affordable smartphones (starting at $60, roughly around Rs 5,000), the report highlighted, adding that this sets the stage for high digital opportunities for consumer internet players.

Interestingly, India's mobile data pricing per GB of usage is among the lowest in the world. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India push for affordable data pricing across telecom majors, the country's data cost per GB is just above Israel's. Redeer's report mentions that as of July 2022, India's mobile data pricing per GB stood at $0.17 (roughly Rs 140) as against China's $0.41 and US' $5.62.