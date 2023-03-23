Huawei Mate X3 debut as first non-Samsung foldable smartphone with water resistance

Huawei has unveiled a new foldable smartphone in China to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Oppo Find N2, Vivo X Fold+, and Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The Huawei Mate X3 is the latest foldable smartphone from the brand and debuts as the first non-Samsung foldable smartphone to feature an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Huawei Mate X3 Price

The Huawei Mate X3 price is set at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs 1,56,550) for the base 12GB/256GB model. The Huawei Mate X3 also comes in 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB configurations that will set you back CNY 13,999 (roughly Rs 1,68,600) and CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs 1,92,650), respectively.

The Huawei Mate X3 comes in Feather Sand White, Feather Sand Black, Feather Sand Purple, Qingshandai (Green), and Dawn Gold colour options. As of now, there is no word about global availability of the Huawei Mate X3.

The Huawei Mate X3 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with a 4G modem. Huawei's latest foldable handset packs a 4,800 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. There's no Android here as the Mate X3 runs on HarmonyOS 3.1.

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... The Mate X3 sports a 6.4-inch Flexible LTPO OLED display on the outside with a resolution of 2504 × 1080 pixels. The panel features an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz – 120Hz as well as a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also features a 7.85-inch OLED display on the inside with a resolution of 2496 × 2224 pixels. The inner display features a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate but loses out on the LTPO technology. Both screens offer 1440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. Additionally, the outer display has a 20.9:9 aspect ratio, while the inner screen features an 8:7.1 aspect ratio. For optics, the Huawei Mate X3 gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide unit, and a 12 MP Periscope camera with OIS, 5x optical zoom, and an f/3.4 aperture. Furthermore, the Mate X3 features an 8 MP selfie camera on the internal display and another 8 MP camera on the external cover screen. As mentioned earlier, the Huawei Mate X3 is the first non-Samsung foldable smartphone to feature an IPX8 rating for water resistance. The phone also offers two-way satellite communication. The Mate X3 measures 11.08mm thick when folded and only 5.3mm thick when unfolded, while weighing 239 grams.

