 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

Huawei Mate X3 debut as first non-Samsung foldable smartphone with water resistance

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST

The Huawei Mate X3 price is set at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs 1,56,550) for the base 12GB/256GB model.

Huawei has unveiled a new foldable smartphone in China to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Oppo Find N2, Vivo X Fold+, and Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The Huawei Mate X3 is the latest foldable smartphone from the brand and debuts as the first non-Samsung foldable smartphone to feature an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Huawei Mate X3 Price

The Huawei Mate X3 price is set at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs 1,56,550) for the base 12GB/256GB model. The Huawei Mate X3 also comes in 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB configurations that will set you back CNY 13,999 (roughly Rs 1,68,600) and CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs 1,92,650), respectively.

The Huawei Mate X3 comes in Feather Sand White, Feather Sand Black, Feather Sand Purple, Qingshandai (Green), and Dawn Gold colour options. As of now, there is no word about global availability of the Huawei Mate X3.