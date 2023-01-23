HP Envy x360 15 laptop launched in India with Intel Core i7 Evo CPU, OLED Touch Display, Emoji Keyboard

HP officially unveiled a new range of HP Envy x360 15 laptops in India. The new Envy x360 15 laptops are designed for creators and arrive with 12th Gen Intel laptop processors with integrated graphics and Intel’s Evo standards.

HP Envy x360 15 Price in India

The HP Envy x360 15 price in India is set at Rs 82,999 for the base Intel Core i5 model, whereas the top-end Core i7 variant is priced at Rs 1,14,999. The notebook comes with HP’s Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen with magnetic connection.

HP Envy x360 15 Specifications

The HP Envy x360 15 laptop comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with the Intel Evo badge and integrated Iris Xe graphics. Moreover, the laptop features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The notebook offers fast connectivity through Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. HP also claims that the Envy X360 15 offers up to 10 hours of battery life.

The HP Envy X360 15 comes with two display options, including a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touch display with 250 nits of brightness. The other panel option is a 15.6-inch OLED touch-enabled display with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour calibration. Additionally, the OLED screen is Eyesafe certified with VESA Trueback HDR 500 enabled. HP also says that the laptop comes with an Emoji keyboard for faster communication. Additionally, there’s a 5 MP IR camera with Auto Frame technology and AI Noise reduction as well as a physical camera shutter. Moreover, the speakers here are tuned by Bang and Olufsen. The Envy x360 15 contains ocean-bound plastic and recycled aluminium. Related stories The best smartphone cameras of 2022

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia...

Moneycontrol News