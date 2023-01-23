 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HP Envy x360 15 laptop launched in India with Intel Core i7 Evo CPU, OLED Touch Display, Emoji Keyboard

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

HP Envy x360 15 price in India is set at Rs 82,999 for the base Intel Core i5 model, whereas the top-end Core i7 variant is priced at Rs 1,14,999.

HP officially unveiled a new range of HP Envy x360 15 laptops in India. The new Envy x360 15 laptops are designed for creators and arrive with 12th Gen Intel laptop processors with integrated graphics and Intel’s Evo standards.

HP Envy x360 15 Price in India
The HP Envy x360 15 price in India is set at Rs 82,999 for the base Intel Core i5 model, whereas the top-end Core i7 variant is priced at Rs 1,14,999. The notebook comes with HP’s Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen with magnetic connection.

HP Envy x360 15 Specifications 

The HP Envy x360 15 laptop comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with the Intel Evo badge and integrated Iris Xe graphics. Moreover, the laptop features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The notebook offers fast connectivity through Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. HP also claims that the Envy X360 15 offers up to 10 hours of battery life.