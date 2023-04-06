 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Funnycontrol | Every doge has his day: Elon Musk’s latest kitchen sink moment

Vikram Poddar
Apr 06, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

The whole thing literally started as a joke when an anonymous user suggested Elon Musk buy Twitter and change the logo to dogecoin...

Elon Musk is kind of trolling us with these changes. Perhaps trying to tell us the futility of earning wealth beyond a point. That the whole thing is just one big joke.

Earlier this week, I opened Twitter to a strange graphic of a dog. To be fair, I was secretly relieved it wasn’t a meme of Parag Agrawal. But the blue bird of Twitter has now been replaced by the Dogecoin logo. Dogecoin was created as a meme, an internet joke, in 2013. Perhaps Elon Musk is the punchline that followed 10 years later.

So, picture this:

I open Twitter and it asks me: “What’s happening?”

I go: “Well you tell me, you used to be a blue bird now you’re a Japanese meme dog?