Dell launches the XPS 13 Plus 9320 in India: Check price, specs

Dell has launched a new laptop in its XPS range of devices, the XPS 13 Plus 9320. Dell says its the company's most powerful laptop yet with Intel's 12th Gen Core processors.

Pricing

The laptop has been priced starting at Rs.1,59,990 for the Core-i5/512GB SSD storage variant, and will cost you Rs. 1,79,990 for the Core-i7/1TB SSD variant.

Both variants will be available starting on July 23 and will be sold exclusively on Amazon India as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. It will also be available at Dell exclusive stores, and authorised resellers offline. You can also buy it from Dell's online store.

Specifications

The laptop can be configured with up to Intel's 12th Gen Core-i7 1260P processor, with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal SSD storage.

The 13.4-inch Ultra HD InfinityEdge display promises a borderless viewing experience, and is touch compatible. The laptop has a row of touch sensitive function keys on the top row of the keyboard, and a glass touchpad with haptic feedback.

Dell says the chassis is only 15.28mm thin and the laptop weighs just 1.24Kg. The company will ship the device in a 100% recycled and renewable packaging. The chassis is made of CNC machined aluminum and glass, and the interiors have been toned to match the finish.

Dell calls the keyboard "Zero-Lattice" and says that it is, "comfortable, smooth, and efficient with every keystroke". The haptic feedback on the glass touchpad provides, "a targeted, reactive sensation to touch".

The company has also improved thermals by using bigger fans for the internals, and says that with the company's Express Charge support, the laptop can be charged to about 80% battery in less than a hour.