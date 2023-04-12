Dell launches new Alienware, Inspiron laptops in India

Dell has introduced new Alienware and Inspiron laptops to their portfolio in India. Both Alienware x16 R1 and Alienware m18 were showcased at CES 2023 and come with Intel's 13th Gen Core processors and Nvidia's RTX 40 Series GPUs.

The Inspiron 16 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 are aimed at the non-gaming consumers. They are equipped with Intel's 13th Gen Core processors and come with enhanced 16:10 displays.

Pricing and availability

The Alienware m18 starts at Rs 3,59,990, while the x16 R1 is priced at Rs 3,79,990. The Inspiron 16 will be sold for Rs 77,990 and the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Rs 96,990.

Also Read | Dell Alienware Aurora R15 desktop launched in India: Check specs, pricing The new Alienware laptops will be available from April 12 and Inspiron from April 14.

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... Both models will be available at Dell's exclusive stores, large format retail stores and multi-brand outlets. Specifications The Alienware m18 features Intel 13th Gen Core processors up to Intel Core-i9 13980HX, and comes with a full suite of options from Nvidia's RTX 40-series GPUs to choose from. The 18-inch display has a refresh rate of 165Hz, and features what Dell calls ComfortView for lesser blue light emissions. It also comes with a FHD webcam. Dell also highlighted the use of Element 31, a thermal interface material that is placed on the CPU and GPU to keep temperatures in check. The keyboard features CherryMX ultra keys. Another key highlight is the ability to opt for up to 9TB of storage. The Alienware x16 R1 features a 240Hz QHD+ display with a response time of 3ms with Nvidia's Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC support. Both Inspiron laptops use Intel's 13th Gen processors and feature ExpressCharge, which can fast charge the devices up to 80 percent in an hour. Also Read | Amazon Mega Electronics Day sale: Here's what is up for grabs at a discount The Inspiron 16 uses 16:10 aspect ratio screen for a taller display that Dell says will be useful for productivity and multitasking. The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop comes with a 360-degree hinge that can help transform the laptop into standard, tent, tablet and stand modes. Standard is the normal operation mode, tent allows you to flip the screen and use the display while keeping it steady on the desk, tablet completely flips the display over the keyboard turning it into a touchscreen tablet, and stand, as the name suggestsm lets you balance the laptop on the edges. The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 comes with a higher resolution 4K display.

Moneycontrol News