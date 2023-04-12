 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dell launches new Alienware, Inspiron laptops in India

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Alienware's m18 and x16 R1 are now available along with new Inspiron 2-in-1 laptops

(Image: Dell/Alienware)

Dell has introduced new Alienware and Inspiron laptops to their portfolio in India. Both Alienware x16 R1 and Alienware m18 were showcased at CES 2023 and come with Intel's 13th Gen Core processors and Nvidia's RTX 40 Series GPUs.

The Inspiron 16 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 are aimed at the non-gaming consumers. They are equipped with Intel's 13th Gen Core processors and come with enhanced 16:10 displays.

Pricing and availability 

The Alienware m18 starts at Rs 3,59,990, while the x16 R1 is priced at Rs 3,79,990. The Inspiron 16 will be sold for Rs 77,990 and the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Rs 96,990.