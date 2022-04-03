Dell Latitude and Precision laptops announced in India alongside accessories for hybrid working

Dell has unveiled new PCs in India that are aimed at advancing hybrid working environments. The new Dell Latitude 5000 series and Precision 5470 laptops debut alongside accessories, software and services.

The Latitude 9430 is an ultra-premium laptop and arrives as the world’s smallest 14-inch 16:10 business PC. It is available in metallic graphite colour and features a new FHD camera for clearer video calls.

Dell’s extremely portable yet durable Latitude 7330 Ultralight configuration is the world’s smallest and lightest 13.3-inch premium commercial notebook. The new Latitude 7000 series features higher performance processors and DDR5 memory options, while also improving thermals and acoustics.

Dell also unveiled the new Precision 5470 laptop that it claims is the world’s smallest, thinnest and most powerful 14-inch mobile workstation. It comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 4TB of storage, and a choice of NVIDIA RTX A1000 Graphics. Dell also introduced the 15- and 17-inch mobile workstations, the Precision 5570 and 5770.

The new Dell portfolios feature even more sustainable materials, including the use of sustainable materials in the Latitude 5000 series. The new packaging is made of 100 percent recycled and renewable materials and is fully recyclable. Dell also unveiled two 4K displays, including the Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K USB-C Hub monitors.

Dell also announced several accessories, including the Dell Dual Charge Dock, Thunderbolt Dock, Universal Dock, Premier Rechargeable Active Pen, Speakerphone, Speakerphone, and the UltraSharp 30 USB-C Hub Monitor.