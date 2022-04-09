Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones with ANC and 24-hour battery life launched in India

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones were recently unveiled in India. The QuietComfort 45 are over-the-ear headphones that come with improved noise cancellation, better voice isolation, and lasting battery life.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are priced at Rs 32,900 in India. The headphones will be available in Black and White colour options. The QuietComfort 45 headphones will be available in Bose exclusive stores, Amazon, Croma, Reliance and Vijay sales.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The headphones come with Quiet and Aware modes, the former uses a proprietary digital chip to sense, measure, and mitigate outside noise in a split second. The Aware mode offers full transparency, allowing ambient noise to seep in.

According to Bose, the headphones have a new durable, lightweight, and foldable design. There are four buttons on the right earcup to turn the headphones on and off and then paired them. The buttons also include a volume slider and a multi-functional button to control music, calls, or access the virtual assistant.

You can toggle between the two modes or mute the mic with the button on the left earcup. The headphones can also be paired with the Bose Music app. The app offers additional help for set up and use, including multi-point connections supported by Bluetooth 5.1 for iOS and Android devices — and Bose SimpleSync to pair a QC45 with compatible Bose Soundbars.

The QC45 headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life. They now charge it via USB-C and it takes two hours for a full charge, although you can get a quick 15 minute-charge for three hours of playback.