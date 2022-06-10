Black Shark 5, Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphones make their global debut

The Black Shark 5 series has officially been revealed globally. The line-up includes the Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro. The Black Shark 5 series was unveiled in China back in March but is only now hitting global markets.

Black Shark 5 Pro Price

The Black Shark 5 Pro’s price is set at $799 (Roughly Rs 62,200) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The Black Shark 5 Pro will also come in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/256GB configurations that cost $899 (Roughly Rs 70,000) and $999 (Roughly Rs 77,800), respectively. It is available in Nebula White and Stellar Black colour options.

Black Shark 5 Price

The Black Shark 5 is priced at $549 (Roughly Rs 42,750) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The Black Shark 5 will also come in 12GB/128GB configurations that cost $649 (Roughly Rs 50,550). The Black Shark 5 is available in Explorer Grey and Mirror Black colour options. As of now, theirs is no word about the Black Shark 5 series’ launch in India, although we believe that the two phones won’t be coming to the country.

Black Shark 5 Pro Specs

The Black Shark 5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 (6,400 Mbps) RAM. The phone also comes with up to 512GB of storage, which is equally split between the usual UFS 3.1 and an NVMe SSD. The Black Shark 5 Pro also has two vapour chambers, one on each side (4,323 mm² + 997 mm²).

Additionally, the Black Shark 5 Pro uses DM Cache technology to significantly improve the random read and write performance. The Black Shark 5 Pro also comes with a 4,650 mAh battery and offers 120W fast-charging support that is touted to deliver a full charge in just 15 minutes.

Black Shark’s latest gaming smartphone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The panel boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 720Hz. The screen supports HDR10+, DCI-P3 colour gamut and DC Dimming. The phone has two symmetrical speakers and is currently the highest-rated smartphone for audio, according to DxOMark.

For optics, the Black Shark 5 Pro gets a 108 MP primary sensor paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP tele-macro unit. The handset also boasts a 16 MP selfie camera. It runs Android 12-based JoyUI 13 out of the box. The Black Shark 5 Pro also has magnetic shoulder buttons that pop up on the side and an X-axis linear motor.

Black Shark 5 Specs

The vanilla Black Shark 5 shares a lot of the same specifications and design as its ‘Pro’ counterpart. However, there are a few differences, including the use of a Snapdragon 870 SoC, the lack of SSD storage, and different memory configurations.

Moreover, the Black Shark 5 uses the same display, but its touch sampling rate is downgraded to 144Hz. In terms of cameras, the Black Shark 5 gets a downgraded 64 MP main camera on the back and a 16 MP selfie shooter. The rest of the cameras are the same as those on the ‘Pro’ model.