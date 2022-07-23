Best wireless chargers for phones and wireless buds

It’s been almost a decade since the Nokia 920 became one of the first mainstream smartphones to support wireless charging. Apple first introduced wireless charging in 2017 with the iPhone 8 and then the iPhone X. Most manufacturers embraced the Qi (pronounced ‘Chee’) open interface standard that was developed by the Wireless Power Consortium back in 2008. Ten years later, wireless charging hasn’t quite hit the adoption levels that many brands might have expected back in 2012.

The first challenge has been charging speeds, especially at a time when many smartphones include in-box chargers that can take your device from 1 percent to 100 percent in 30 minutes flat. The other hurdle is the wired set-up of the base unit that still requires a power point, prompting consumers to question the whole point of a wireless charger.

There are obvious benefits; you can use the same wireless charger to charge an Android smartphone or an iPhone, and many stand-type chargers also look elegant on a work desk or your bedside table. We think wireless chargers work best for your WFH desk or office cubicle. Wireless chargers are also much more affordable than a decade ago. We round up some of the best wireless chargers for your smartphones and wireless buds:

Apple MagSafe charger

A big part of Apple’s pitch around the iPhone 12 quartet was MagSafe. Originally developed as a safety feature for MacBook charging cords, Apple baked it into the iPhone 12 to create a brand new ecosystem of accessories that can attach easily and offer faster wireless charging. It includes a series of magnets placed around the iPhone’s internal charging coil. These magnets sense compatible accessories from cases to card wallets and snap seamlessly and securely. The MagSafe charger offers 15W charging speeds for compatible smartphones (including Android devices) and accessories like AirPods. (Rs 4,500)

Apple MagSafe charger

Samsung Wireless charger duo

Samsung was one of the early adopters of wireless charging for its smartphones and created a buzz around wireless charging back in 2015 with the Samsung Galaxy S6. This convenient dual charger delivers 15W of charging and allows you to power up your phone or earbuds or smartwatch. One of our favourite features is the LED charging status light that keeps a tab on the charging status of your device with different colour alerts. (Rs 4,999)

Samsung Wireless charger duo (at back)

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger

One of the first fast wireless chargers to hit the Indian market, this one works particularly well for OnePlus phones. It can power your device from 1 percent to 50 percent in under 30 minutes. It is also compatible with other Qi/EPP compatible devices. One of the cool touches is the Bedtime Mode that ensures your device automatically toggles off. The Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger automatically powers off when it detects foreign metal objects near its surface, keeping your device safe. (Rs 3,999)

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync

Most wireless chargers can typically do just one thing – charge your smartphone or other compatible device. The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync adds extra functionality. It incorporates data storage capabilities without messy wires. The companion app is intuitive and gives you enough control over the stuff you want to backup. It allows you to free up data storage on your phone – your backup data will reside on the charger and is easily accessible on the app. This device includes a 10W wireless charger and works on all Qi compatible devices. (Rs 10,724 / 256GB)

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync

DailyObjects SURGE 3-in-1

It can charge three devices simultaneously in portrait or landscape mode. This charging station delivers an output of up to 18 W for all Qi-enabled Phones, 5W for AirPods, AirPods Pro or other Qi-enabled earbuds and 2.5 W for Apple Watch while using a 25W adapter and above. A red LED light confirms that your devices are aligned and charging optimally. It’s crafted with a premium alloy and comes with a non-slip silicone base pad. (Rs 4,999)

DailyObjects SURGE 3-in-1

Spigen Pf2104

A great entry-level charger for first-time buyers. This affordable charger offers 15W fast charging with ‘airboost’ technology and features a slick design with a small footprint. There’s a USB-A to USB-C in the box. This charger has been subject to temperature and drop tests and wirelessly charges all Qi-certified smartphones. An anti-slip pad holds your device in place. (Rs 999)

Spigen Pf2104