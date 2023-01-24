Best iPad under Rs 50,000: iPad 9th Gen vs 10th Gen vs iPad Mini vs iPad Air

It’s 2023, and buying an iPad is not as simple as going for the latest one. The iPad 9th Gen is still selling despite the launch of the iPad 10th gen – both acting as the base model – despite their different price segments. Apple sells four main iPad lineups, three of them available under or around Rs 50,000. Most of them look similar but there are distinctions under the hood as well as in some design elements.

iPad 9th Gen - Best for most people

Yes, Apple launched a successor to its 2021 base iPad but because of the Rs 15,000 price difference, the iPad 9th Gen remains the best iPad for most people. It is the same size and shape as the previous base iPads, meaning that you get a 10.2-inch display with a Home button and built-in TouchID on the front.

The iPad 9th Gen is powered by Apple’s in-house A13 Bionic chipset that debuted with iPhone 11. And it has aged gracefully, making the 2021 base iPad one of the most powerful tablets you can buy under Rs 30,000. You get 64GB of storage, which is enough for anyone who is mostly consuming media through streaming. I have the 64GB variant on my iPad Air 4, and despite downloading a lot of apps, I still have almost 20GB storage left, two years after I bought the device.

The 2021 base iPad comes with a 12MP front camera with support for Center Stage, an iPad Pro feature that allows your software to focus on you if you are moving in the frame. Notably, Apple skips on the laminated display on its base iPad, so the interaction between the Apple Pencil and the iPad isn’t as good as the iPad Air or iPad Pro.

You should buy the base iPad if you want a big screen for media consumption and get a bit of work done on the go.

iPad 10th Gen - Something in-between

The iPad 10th Gen, launched in 2022, is more of an iPad Air Lite. It features the same design as the iPad Air 4, so you get uniform bezels, a 10.9-inch Liquid retina LCD display, TouchID on the top edge built into the power button. And finally, Apple has replaced the lightning port with USB-C on the base iPad with its 2022 tablet.

When compared to the predecessor, you also get an upgraded 12MP camera, instead of the 8MP sensor on the 2021 iPad. However, the center of attraction is the 12MP front camera, which is now placed in landscape orientation, so you are more comfortable on video calls.

The iPad 10th Gen is powered by the A14 Bionic processor, which debuted with the iPhone 12. According to Apple, it offers a 20 percent faster performance and a 10 percent bump in graphics which makes it the most powerful base iPad ever.

Apple still didn’t give it a laminated display, and you’ll have to buy an adapter to charge your 1st Gen Apple Pencil. It also has a new Magic Keyboard Folio accessory, but I don’t recommend buying a keyboard accessory that expensive.

You should buy the iPad 10th Gen if you have to be on a lot of video calls while you are on the move, alongside your content consumption needs. But if you want to draw or design on an iPad, this is not the device to buy. And the price skyrockets as soon as you pair it with the keyboard accessories and adapter for Apple Pencil.

iPad Mini - Most portable choice

The iPad Mini received an upgrade after years in 2021. The latest Mini version of the iPad has the iPad Pro-like design language with slim bezels. It features a bright 8.3-inch LCD display. The small size makes it easy to carry, read books and also get a bit of office work done. It is so small that it can fit in the pockets of your cargo pants. The TouchID is still available in the form of the power button.

It comes equipped with the A15 Bionic processor, which can handle any app or game you throw at it. Unlike the base iPads, it supports the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil, which could be great for note taking. You get the Center Stage on the front camera, despite it being a mini model. At Rs 46,000, it is the most portable, powerful tablet you can buy right now.

You should go with the iPad Mini if you want the most portable iPad that can get stuff done for you like sign documents, browse or read a lot and things like that. Don’t buy it if you want a big screen for media consumption.

iPad Air 5 - Exclusive M1 features for iPad

While the basic iPad is enough for most people, some users need the most power they can get. And the M1 iPad Air is exactly for them. It is powered by the same chipset that powers the 2020 MacBook Air, which is still one of the best laptops to buy for the price. While the M1 iPad is available for Rs 55,000, it is sometimes available for under Rs 50,000 with card offers.

The M1 iPad Air sports a 12MP camera. You’ll find Center Stage on the front. And it will run every app or game you want. It is the right choice for designers and digital artists who want an iPad for their use case but don’t want to spend on the Pro.

You also get a few M1-exclusive features, and one of them is Stage Manager, which is Apple’s take on multi-tasking for its iPadOS. It isn’t the best way to multitask, though. You also get a virtual memory swap feature that lets you increase the available memory for all your apps and provide up to 16GB for more heavy apps. You can also connect an external display with up to a 6K resolution, for your editing needs.

You should buy the iPad Air 5 if you are into photo and video editing or are a digital artist. This is the best iPad you can buy for around Rs 50,000. However, don’t go for it if all you need is an iPad for general, light use. The base iPad 9th Gen will serve you well in that case.