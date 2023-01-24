 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Best iPad under Rs 50,000: iPad 9th Gen vs 10th Gen vs iPad Mini vs iPad Air

Prakhar Khanna
Jan 24, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST

It can be confusing to buy an iPad under Rs 50,000 right now. There is no go-to iPad, but here is a look at the choices available to you when you go out to buy one.

It’s 2023, and buying an iPad is not as simple as going for the latest one. The iPad 9th Gen is still selling despite the launch of the iPad 10th gen – both acting as the base model – despite their different price segments. Apple sells four main iPad lineups, three of them available under or around Rs 50,000. Most of them look similar but there are distinctions under the hood as well as in some design elements.

iPad 9th Gen - Best for most people

Yes, Apple launched a successor to its 2021 base iPad but because of the Rs 15,000 price difference, the iPad 9th Gen remains the best iPad for most people. It is the same size and shape as the previous base iPads, meaning that you get a 10.2-inch display with a Home button and built-in TouchID on the front.

The iPad 9th Gen is powered by Apple’s in-house A13 Bionic chipset that debuted with iPhone 11. And it has aged gracefully, making the 2021 base iPad one of the most powerful tablets you can buy under Rs 30,000. You get 64GB of storage, which is enough for anyone who is mostly consuming media through streaming. I have the 64GB variant on my iPad Air 4, and despite downloading a lot of apps, I still have almost 20GB storage left, two years after I bought the device.