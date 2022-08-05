Royal Enfield Hunter 350 new image leaked ahead of August 7 launch

After official images of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 were unveiled, another picture revealing new details about the bike have been spotted on Instagram. The Hunter's launch event is scheduled for August 7.

Going by the latest sneak peak, the bike seems to be going for a sportier riding position as compared to Enfield's Classic 350 which has a more comfortable position. The footpegs on the Hunter seem to be a little more rearset and the distance between the handlebar and the rider makes for a more sporty and aggressive riding position. Another thing which seems to differ from other RE 350cc models is the fact that the Hunter doesn't come with a heel-shifter.

Citing recent homologation documents Autocar India reported that it seems like RE is trying to woo a larger audience with the Hunter. This effort seems to be based on the fact that the bike weighs significantly less compared to its siblings and it also appears visibly compact. The light scooped seat is also a hint that RE is aiming for easy accessibility with the Hunter.

Going by the Instagram sneak peak both bikes come with dual-tone paint schemes and roll on alloy wheels, and since these are the versions being used by RE for its official shoots, these will most likely be the range-topping variants according to Autocar India's report.

The bike comes with the Tripper navigation pod. However, this will most likely be an optional extra, since RE stopped offering it as standard fitment on all its models as a result of the global semiconductor shortage.