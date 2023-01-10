 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Expo 2023: Over 20 startups prepare to showcase greentech

Rohit Vaid
Jan 10, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

Apart from electric mobility solutions, the show will feature a new range of ‘Flex’ (flexible fuel) vehicles.

Startups seem to have caught the green mobility trend in India with more than 20 of them gearing up to showcase technology solutions at the upcoming Auto Expo— The Motor Show, said a top official of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Notably, the number of startups participating in the upcoming event in January is higher than at the last edition.

SIAM’s Director General Rajesh Menon told Moneycontrol: “In the next edition we have over 20 startups showcasing greentech.”

In the last edition, 18 startups had participated in the event.

BLIVE, Corrit Electric, Devot Motors, Fujiyama Power Infra,  Hexall Motors, Jupiter Electric Mobility and Matter Motorworks, among others, are expected to participate in the next edition.

Accordingly, Menon cited that startups had caught the trend of new-age mobility which uses green tech like electric and hybrid fuels.