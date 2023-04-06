Apple WWDC 2023: Here's what to expect

Apple's next World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held on June 5 and the tech giant is changing a few things. The keynote address at the much-awaited event typically focuses on the latest software developments but this year, Apple seems to be eyeing an important launch, which is normally reserved for the later part of the year.

Apple's mixed-reality headset

So far, reports, and rumors, have said that Apple is looking to launch a new mixed-reality (MR) headset at WWDC.

Reports, however, have also suggested at not-so-smooth going. There seems to be turmoil within the ranks when it comes to the new hardware. Many engineers believe that the headset is not ready and some even feel the "new device is a solution in search of a problem".

Moneycontrol News