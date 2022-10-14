Apple fined $20 million in Brazil for selling phones without a charger

The Sao Paulo state court in Brazil has fined Apple $20 million for continuing to sell its phones without a charger.

The Cupertino technology giant was handed a fine of $2 million, previously in 2021, for selling the iPhone 12 in the country without a charger.

In September, Brazil's Ministry of Justice banned Apple for the practice and ordered the cancelation of the tech giant's registration with the Brazil's telecom agency. Apple has appealed that decision.

Apple has cited environmental reasons for not including a charger in the box since 2020. In the Brazilian court hearing, it said that the decision will save an enormous amount of copper, zinc, and tin.

The court countered Apple's claims by saying there were other ways Apple could make its devices eco-friendly, namely giving them USB Type-C support.

As reported on by publication Barron's, the judge in charge of the case called Apple's practices "abusive" and said that it would require, "consumers to purchase a second product in order for the first to work."

The judge also ordered Apple to supply all previous owners of iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, over past couple of years, with a charger and said that the company has to include a charger with their phones if they plan on continuing to sell in Brazil.