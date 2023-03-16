AI bandwagon: Apple reportedly readying competitor to take on ChatGPT

Apple is busy testing Generative AI concepts that the company could integrate into Siri, its virtual voice assistant.

The information comes from a report in the New York Times, that says Apple engineers have been working closely with members of the Siri team to test generative AI concepts, that are similar in functionality to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which powers Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot.

Apparently, Siri has some fundamental design flaws that keep it from reaching its potential. Speaking with the publication, former Apple engineer John Burkey said that the virtual assistant was built on, “clunky code that took weeks to update with basic features.”

