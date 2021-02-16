Poker for People finale is here! Here’s your chance to win from Rs 25 lakh GTD

The much-awaited final round of Spartan Poker presents Moneycontrol Poker for People is happening online on February 28, 6 pm onwards. The first edition of the grand tourney will feature prize money of Rs 25 lakh GTD.

Over 300 poker aficionados have already qualified for the grand finale round, who will test their skills and try their luck at the final table.

In case you missed the early qualifying rounds, you can still secure your seat in the final round by registering and playing the last-minute on-demand four Qualifiers scheduled from February 24-27 without any investment. Players qualifying from this round will join the 320 finalists on the D-day.

Also, the poker tournament will see wild card entries where C-suite executives will level up the excitement. If you are a CXO and willing to showcase your poker skills, mail at moneycontrol.events@nw18.com with the Subject: Poker for People CXO. You will get a direct entry to the final round.

This is the first-of-its-kind partnership between Moneycontrol and Spartan Poker where the former has introduced poker to its readers.

Recently, Spartan Poker organised its 10th edition of the India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) in January where the winner took home prize money of whopping Rs 28 crore and a crown. This was the highest guaranteed prize pool in the history of online poker in India to date.

It is noteworthy the Indian online gaming industry is flourishing and opening up newer opportunities as it is expected to touch $2.8 billion by 2022. The skill gaming segment has witnessed tremendous growth as well due to increased smartphone internet penetration, improving demographics and income levels. Here’s the schedule for the on-demand qualifiers: This is a partnered post

