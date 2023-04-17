 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SpaceX calls off Starship launch attempt due to technical glitch

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST

SpaceX had planned to fly the nearly 400-foot Starship rocket from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border.

SpaceX's Starship rocket at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. (SpaceX via AP)

American spacecraft firm SpaceX has called off the launch of a its towering Starship rocket on April 17 due to a technical glitch.

The confirmation from the company came shortly after its chief Elon Musk said the launch attempt would not be possible as a "pressurant valve appears to be frozen".

"Learned a lot today, now offloading propellant, retrying in a few days," Musk tweeted, after the first launch attempt was called off.

