Molnupiravir does not cut deaths in high risk Covid patients: Lancet study

Dec 23, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

Using the antiviral drug molnupiranir does not decrease deaths or hospital admissions among COVID-19 patients who are vaccinated and at higher risk of mortality, according to a study published in The Lancet journal.

The trial with over 25,000 participants, however, suggests that patients taking molnupiravir recovered faster -- on average 4.2 days quicker -- compared to patients in the control group.

Previous studies suggested that molnupiravir is effective at reducing hospital admissions in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 and WHO recommends its use for patients with the highest risk of hospital admission.

However, studies have so far been conducted in largely unvaccinated populations and prior to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The new study was carried out in a vaccinated population where most COVID-19 infections were the Omicron variant.

Molnupiravir is one of the more expensive antivirals used to treat COVID-19, with a seven-day course costing around USD 700 in the US.