Off-river Pumped Storage Plants exempt from environmental impact assessment

Sweta Goswami
Feb 16, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

PSPs will be exempt from the free power liability as well, and sovereign green bonds may be deployed for such projects, as per the draft guidelines. It also asks states to exempt land for such projects from stamp duty and registration fees.

India has released its long-awaited draft guidelines for setting up pumped storage plants (PSPs) in the country and has exempted off-river plants from having to conduct environmental impact assessments (EIA), which was mandatory until now.

The document, a copy of which is with Moneycontrol, stated that only a public hearing would have to be conducted for grant of environment clearance to both off-stream open-loop and closed-loop pumped storage projects.

“The off-river (also known as off-stream) PSPs are located away from the river course and have minimal impact on the riverine ecology. Hence, they may be treated differently for grant of environmental clearance (EC). PSP projects where both reservoirs are built off-river (off-stream closed-loop), or where one reservoir is built off-river and the existing on-river reservoir undergoes minor structural modification to connect it with the new reservoir (off-stream open loop), may be treated as B-2 category projects. Such projects may be exempted from the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and public hearing, and may only require the preparation of an Environment Management Plan (EMP),” read the draft guidelines for which the ministry of power has sought comments from the public.

