Green hydrogen: Why low-carbon fuels are not benefiting from high fossil fuel prices

Jan 14, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Blue hydrogen's main source is methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that is notorious for escaping drilling wells and pipelines.

The number and scale of projects using and making hydrogen, a gas that releases energy when burned without emitting carbon dioxide, is rapidly growing.

If its construction goes to plan, a Euro 2.5 billion (GBP 2.18 billion) undersea pipeline will convey green hydrogen from Spain to France from 2030.

In the US, some power stations are being upgraded to allow hydrogen to be blended with fossil gas, and the Norwegian oil company Equinor is teaming up with Thermal SSE to build a 1,800 megawatt (MW) blue hydrogen power plant in Britain.

Meanwhile, China unveiled a plan in March which includes deploying 50,000 hydrogen vehicles by 2025 and early December saw the first hydrogen-fuelled tractors and forklifts leave the assembly line at a new plant in Guangdong province.

Hydrogen is produced in multiple ways. A colour spectrum is used to render it simple.

Grey and brown/black hydrogen come from fossil gas (methane) and coal (brown or black coal) respectively a process that, for every tonne of hydrogen, emits between ten and 12 tonnes of CO? for grey hydrogen and 18 to 20 for brown.