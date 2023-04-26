 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India sets ambitious annual renewable energy targets for central PSUs to get to 50GW

Sweta Goswami
Apr 26, 2023 / 09:53 PM IST

The decision of the government to add 50 GW of RE capacity each year from hereon is significant as well as challenging because until now, the country has managed to add only a maximum of about 15 GW annually.

India has set an ambitious target of having 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, for which the government will award 50 GW of renewable energy projects every year starting FY 2024.

Chasing an ambitious target of having 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2030, the Union government on April 25 released a detailed agency-wise break-up on inviting bids for RE projects totalling 50 GW in the financial year (FY) 2023-24.

India's current total renewable energy capacity, excluding large hydro and nuclear plants, reached 125 GW (125,159.81 MW) in March 2023, the latest monthly report by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) showed. At present, RE has a share of 26.53 percent of the total installed generation capacity in the country.

As per the latest trajectory released by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on April 25, tenders will be floated for 15 GW each in the current quarter (Q1 - April-June 2023) and the second quarter of FY 2024 (July-September 2023). In the third (October-December 2023) and fourth quarter (January-March 2024), bids would be invited for 10 GW each.