Delays in renewable projects? India to blacklist companies

Sweta Goswami
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

This is the first time that the government has decided to take action against renewable energy developers for delays in project completion. The move comes at a time when several solar power projects have either been halted or delayed due to disruptions in equipment such as modules, cells, wafers and so on.

India is going to blacklist companies that delay the completion of renewable projects in the country, an order issued by the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) stated.

“The undersigned is directed to convey that if any renewable energy project is not completed by the prescribed date of completion, then its Bank Guarantee should be encashed and the developer blacklisted after asking him/her to show cause. The blacklisting will be for a period of three to five years,” read order issued by the MNRE on February 15.

The problem aggravated after The government imposed a 25 percent basic customs duty (BCD) on imported solar cells and 40 percent on imported modules from April 2022 to support domestic manufacturing. Nearly 85 percent of Indian solar capacity is built on imported cells and modules, mostly from China.