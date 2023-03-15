Andaman authorities issue strict rules on power consumption amid blackouts

In a one-of-a-kind order, the administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has issued a set of rules to regulate the consumption of electricity in the Union Territory with Port Blair and adjoining areas of South Andaman plunging into darkness due to “severe paucity” of power.

Moneycontrol has accessed the order and it asked households to avoid using power-guzzling appliances like ACs, geysers and microwaves. It mandates shifting of work timing for all government offices to non-peak hours and controlled use of air-conditioners and lights. The order also asks all commercial shops to shut by 7pm, while industrial consumers, hotels and theatres have been asked to use diesel generator (DG) sets for four hours in the evening.

“It is brought to the notice of all concerned that a sudden rise in power demand has created severe paucity of 5-6 megawatts (MW) power in Port Blair and adjoining areas of South Andaman. A detailed demand side management has been prepared to ensure optimal utilisation of available power to avoid rotational load-shedding,” read the order.

It stated that all government offices will now operate from 7:30am to 4:30pm, except DC office, police department, government hospitals, control rooms of Port Blair Municipal Council, Public Works Department and electricity departments. “All government buildings shall switch off their air conditioners, garden lighting from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. Optimal utilisation of lights in office premises be ensured and unnecessary lightning may be switched off. Air-conditioners used during day hours be operated at 26 degrees Celsius and be used with ceiling fans,” the administration said.

Further, all commercial shops have to be shut by 7pm compulsorily and use of high-mast lights would be avoided from 5:30pm to 8:30pm by the concerned authorities. In case some high mast lights have to be used, the administration asked the electricity to be met through standby DG sets.

Land-for-job scam: Delhi court gives bail to Lalu, Rabri and daughter Misa Bharti The Port Management Board and the Directorate of Shipping Services (DSS) of the union territory have been directed to ensure shore supply power requirement from through their own DG sets during the above mentioned four-hour period. “All government establishments functioning beyond 5pm, installed with DG sets shall be on captive generation (operate their DG sets) from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. All hoteliers and cine theatres shall be on captive generation during the same period. All industrial consumers like bakery, ice plant/cold storage, fabrication units etc, shall meet their power requirement through captive generation from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. In case of non-availability of standby DG sets, they will suspend work from during the said four hours. Consumers in all categories shall avoid usage of high power consuming gadgets like ACs, geysers, microwave etc, with optimum utilisation of lighting from 5:30 pm to 10 pm,” read the order. “The head of departments (HODs) shall form teams to ensure strict compliance of above directions in larger public interest for monitoring of energy conservation in their respective departments. The teams will also be responsible to create awareness among the co-workers on energy-saving tips and firmly ensure compliance of all the above directions,” it said. Due to the geographical and topographical peculiarities of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, including separation by sea over great distances, there is no single power grid for all the electrified islands and instead a power house caters independently to the power requirements of an area. Power generation in the union territory is largely through diesel fuel, which accounts for 95 percent of the total generation, rest 5 percent is through hydropower generation. As per the administration’s website, the total installed capacity of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is around 68.50 MW with a peak demand of 37 MW.

