Andaman authorities issue strict rules on power consumption amid blackouts

Sweta Goswami
Mar 15, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST

Due to the geographical and topographical peculiarities of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, including separation by sea over great distances, there is no single power grid for all the electrified islands and instead a power house caters independently to the power requirements of an area.

In a one-of-a-kind order, the administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has issued a set of rules to regulate the consumption of electricity in the Union Territory with Port Blair and adjoining areas of South Andaman plunging into darkness due to “severe paucity” of power.

Moneycontrol has accessed the order and it asked households to avoid using power-guzzling appliances like ACs, geysers and microwaves. It mandates shifting of work timing for all government offices to non-peak hours and controlled use of air-conditioners and lights. The order also asks all commercial shops to shut by 7pm, while industrial consumers, hotels and theatres have been asked to use diesel generator (DG) sets for four hours in the evening.

“It is brought to the notice of all concerned that a sudden rise in power demand has created severe paucity of 5-6 megawatts (MW) power in Port Blair and adjoining areas of South Andaman. A detailed demand side management has been prepared to ensure optimal utilisation of available power to avoid rotational load-shedding,” read the order.

It stated that all government offices will now operate from 7:30am to 4:30pm, except DC office, police department, government hospitals, control rooms of Port Blair Municipal Council, Public Works Department and electricity departments. “All government buildings shall switch off their air conditioners, garden lighting from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. Optimal utilisation of lights in office premises be ensured and unnecessary lightning may be switched off. Air-conditioners used during day hours be operated at 26 degrees Celsius and be used with ceiling fans,” the administration said.