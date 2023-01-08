 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Why McCarthy’s Slog to Speaker Could Mean Dysfunction Ahead in the House

New York Times
Jan 08, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST

The top Republican already had to work with a tiny majority and an emboldened right flank. Concessions he made to win his speakership gave the rebels more tools to sow disarray.

Kevin McCarthy

Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California won his job by bowing to the demands of a group of far-right Republican dissidents to overhaul how the House operates, effectively diluting his own power while increasing theirs.

The protracted floor fight that finally led to his election early Saturday made for a historic and tumultuous start to the 118th Congress, but it was easy to lose sight of why any of it really mattered, beyond the captivating personal and political drama of the week.

Democrats, after all, still control the Senate and the White House. The hard-right group that resisted McCarthy’s ascent only makes up about 10% of the House Republican conference. How big of a problem could the GOP disarray in one chamber of Congress be?

In fact, some of the concessions McCarthy agreed to would make the practical business of running the House next to impossible. It could be left unable to do basic things like fund the government or finance the federal debt. For the dissidents, that was the point. For the country, it could lead to some grim consequences.

Here is a look at how the House works, and how things could break down.

Who controls the House floor?