 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold White House talks on Ukraine, China concerns

Reuters
Mar 04, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the meeting was a chance for the two leaders to discuss coordination on Ukraine.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to advancing racial equity through improved data collection, research, access, and disaggregation efforts. Better data leads to better and more informed policies,” a White House statement said.

U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held talks on Friday focused largely on the war in Ukraine, China and other matters, amid signs of strains between the transatlantic partners.

Sitting next to Scholz in the Oval Office, Biden thanked the German leader for "profound" support on Ukraine and Scholz said it was important to send the message that the support will continue "as long as it takes and as long as is necessary."

Biden hailed Scholz's decision to increase military spending and had worked in lockstep with the United States and other allies to support Ukraine.

"As NATO allies, we're making the alliance stronger," he said.