'Unnecessary politicisation' behind protests against toll collection: Karnataka CM

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

He specifically hit out at opposition Congress and its state president D K Shivakumar for ”politicising” the issue.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Image)

16 Citing ”unnecessary politicisation” as the reason behind the protests against toll collection on newly opened Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the government was following the law.

He specifically hit out at opposition Congress and its state president D K Shivakumar for ”politicising” the issue. ”Before NHAI came in, everyone knew it would be a toll road. It is being politicised, especially by Congress president D K Shivakumar, not the common people. His use of language, his conduct won’t bring respect to Kannadigas,” Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, ”we are going by law, we will not do anything against the law, we have allowed vehicles on service roads at several places and there is no toll there. Unnecessarily it is being politicised.”

Several organisations, including the Congress, have held protests at toll plaza on the expressway near Ramanagara, during the last two days, opposing the toll collection. The protesters are opposed to collecting toll fees until the entire project is completed. They have also expressed reservations regarding service roads not being built at several places, passes not being issued for local residents, and the toll rate fixed being too high.