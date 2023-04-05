 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sycophancy has taken centre stage in Congress: Azad in autobiography

Sohil Sehran
Apr 05, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

Azad touches upon aspects such as the one man, one post issue, Himanta Biswa Sarma’s exit and the party’s democracy.

Rebel Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says, a robust and transparent internal democratic system is the only way forward for the Grand Old Party.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that over time, sycophancy had taken centre stage in the Grand Old Party.

“The root cause for the Congress’ downfall is that it destroys its own political leaders at the national and state levels by projecting parallel, incapable leadership against them, thus destroying the party from the top to bottom in the process,” the former union minister said in his book, Azaad: An Autobiography, set to be released on April 5 by veteran Congress leader Karan Singh. “Over a period of time sycophancy has taken a centre stage in the party. Sadly, no one wants to hear the bitter truth.”

Azad, 74, who spent five decades in the party before quitting last year and then floating the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, wrote about his experiences with the Gandhi family including Sonia Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the book.

Azad resigned from the Congress party in August 2022, citing reasons including the entry of Rahul Gandhi, who he said demolished the entire consultative mechanism and side-lined all senior and experienced leaders. He said the party had conceded the political space at the Centre to the BJP and to regional parties in the states. He also slammed the party’s organisational elections as “a farce and a sham.”