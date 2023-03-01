 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Sisodia's arrest casts shadow over Kejriwal's Delhi model of governance poll plank, AAP fights back

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

Sisodia, who was handling 18 of the total 33 departments in the Delhi government, was arrested on Sunday by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy scam case, while Satyendra Jain, currently lodged in Tihar jail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in connection with a money laundering case. They both resigned of Tuesday.

Manish Sisodia (Image: Twitter)

The resignation of two of its ministers, including Manish Sisodia, amid allegations of graft, has thrown a new challenge for the AAP with its rivals using the development to discredit the party's key poll plank of "Kejriwal model of governance".

Sisodia, who was handling 18 of the total 33 departments in the Delhi government, was arrested on Sunday by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy scam case, while Satyendra Jain, currently lodged in Tihar jail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in connection with a money laundering case. They both resigned of Tuesday.

The development comes at a time when the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up to contest all the seats in the assembly elections to be held in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, keeping its "Delhi model of governance" as one of the key planks for the polls.

AAP leaders said the party has become stronger whenever it has been attacked and accused the BJP government of running a "witch-hunt" against its leaders.