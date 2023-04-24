 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shinde-led Maharashtra govt will collapse in 15-20 days, its 'death warrant' issued, claims Sanjay Raut

PTI
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:27 AM IST

The ruling Shiv Sena (led by Shinde), however, dubbed Raut as a "fake astrologer" and said there are many such leaders in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) who make such predictions.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the "death warrant" of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has been issued and it will collapse in the next 15-20 days.

The ruling Shiv Sena (led by Shinde), however, dubbed Raut as a "fake astrologer" and said there are many such leaders in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) who make such predictions.

Talking to reporters in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, Raut, a key leader of former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), said his party was waiting for the court's order and expecting that justice will be done.

The Rajya Sabha member was referring to the Supreme Court's judgement pending on a batch of pleas including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs (of Shinde's party) who revolted against Thackeray's leadership.