Samajwadi Party members protest against 'murder of democracy' in Rampur bypoll, House adjourned

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST

Samajwadi Party members on Tuesday disrupted proceedings at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, alleging the "murder of democracy" at the bypolls in Rampur Sadar.

After the House met at 11 am, Samajwadi Party (SP) member Manoj Pandey raised the issue and alleged that "democracy was put to shame" during Monday's bypoll.

Pandey and other SP members alleged that people in Rampur Sadar were not allowed to vote and were beaten with sticks so that they would not come out. They also staged a protest in the well of the House.

When Speaker Satish Mahana's repeated requests to the SP members to return to their seats fell on deaf ears, he adjourned the House for 15 minutes and later extended it for another 15 minutes.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav were not present in the House at the time.

Polling was sluggish in Rampur Sadar with the segment, earlier held by SP leader Azam Khan, registering around 33.94 per cent turnout by 6 pm.